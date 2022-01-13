Gio Reyna still sidelined, will miss Friday's Dortmund match

Dortmund coach Marco Rose said Thursday that the match was too soon for the 19-year old, who has not played in any games since injuring his right hamstring during the Americans' opening qualifier at El Salvador on Sept. 2.

Dortmund's German Cup third-round match at St. Pauli on Tuesday is the last before U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter announces his roster for the Americans' next three qualifiers, which start with a Jan. 27 game against El Salvador at Columbus, Ohio.