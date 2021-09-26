Giolito's 6 scoreless innings leads White Sox past Indians

García’s double and walks to José Abreu and Grandal loaded the bases in the third. Jiménez lined a single to left.

Grandal’s single put Chicago ahead in the first. García’s single made it 4-0 in the sixth.

Billy Hamilton was credited with a steal of home in the eighth. He led off with a single and took third on Tim Anderson’s single. Anderson broke for second with García batting and got in a rundown. The Indians threw to third when Hamilton inched down the line. Hamilton headed home and slid across the plate to beat third baseman Yu Chang’s throw to Roberto Pérez.

Myles Straw had an RBI single in the seventh off Michael Kopech, but Garrett Crochet got José Ramírez to bounce into an inning-ending double play. Ramirez was ruled safe, which would have scored Óscar Mercado, but the call was overturned after a video review.

Triston McKenzie (5-8) allowed three runs in 2 1/3 innings. Anthony Gose, making his third major league appearance as a pitcher, struck out two in the fifth.

THE FINALE

Cleveland will play its final home game Monday as the Indians, the team’s nickname since 1915. The team will be called the Cleveland Guardians next season.

President of baseball operations Chris Antonetti doesn’t have a date when the Indians signage outside and inside the ballpark will be removed.

“It is a huge undertaking,” he said. “The specific timeline, I’m actually not quite sure of."

NO REST

Both teams had a scheduled day off for Monday, but rainouts last week changed those plans. The White Sox play in Detroit while the Indians host Kansas City. The makeup games are necessary because of postponements Sept. 22.

SOX PITCHING UPDATES

Left-hander Carlos Rodón is tentatively scheduled to start against Cincinnati on Wednesday. He was removed after three innings against Detroit in his last start because he felt soreness in his arm.

Manager Tony La Russa said right-hander Dylan Cease will start the final game of the regular season against Detroit. Cease sustained a large bruise on his right triceps after being hit by Bradley Zimmer’s comebacker Friday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: OF Brian Goodwin (lower back spasms) was placed on the 10-day injured list, putting his status for the postseason roster in question.

Indians: INF Nolan Jones, one of the organization’s top prospects, underwent surgery to stabilize a high ankle sprain. The expected recovery time is three to five months.

UP NEXT

White Sox: LHP Dallas Keuchel (8-9, 5,18) hasn’t won since Aug. 16. He’s 0-1 in three starts against the Tigers this season.

Indians: RHP Paul Quantrill (7-3, 2.82) held the Royals to one run in 6 2/3 innings on Sept. 21.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn celebrates after scoring on a single by Leury Garcia during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long) Credit: Phil Long Credit: Phil Long

Caption Chicago White Sox's Andrew Vaughn prepares to catch a fly ball hit by Cleveland Indians' Owen Miller during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long) Credit: Phil Long Credit: Phil Long

Caption Cleveland Indians' Owen Miller, left, throws to first base to complete a double play after forcing out Chicago White Sox's Leury Garcia, right, at second during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long) Credit: Phil Long Credit: Phil Long

Caption Cleveland Indians' Myles Straw slides safely back to first base ahead of a tag by Chicago White Sox's Gavin Sheets during the third inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long) Credit: Phil Long Credit: Phil Long

Caption Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez scores on an RBI-single by Myles Straw during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long) Credit: Phil Long Credit: Phil Long

Caption Chicago White Sox's Billy Hamilton celebrates after scoring on a steal against the Cleveland Indians during the eighth inning inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long) Credit: Phil Long Credit: Phil Long

Caption Chicago White Sox's Billy Hamilton, left, scores on a steal ahead of the tag of Cleveland Indians' Roberto Perez during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Phil Long) Credit: Phil Long Credit: Phil Long