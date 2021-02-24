Girl dies, boy hurt in fall through ice; Officer also dies

HILLSBORO, Ohio (AP) — A 16-year-old girl died and a teenage boy was injured after they fell through an icy lake in Ohio, officials said.
An Ohio Natural Resources Department police officer who responded to the call at Rocky Fork State Park in Hillsboro also died after he suffered a medical emergency, authorities said.
The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities said it occurred at a private dock down a steep incline on the north side of Rocky Fork Lake at the 2,080-acre park in Highland County
The 16-year-old boy tried unsuccessfully to locate the girl before he freed himself from the ice and water, authorities said. The boy was taken to a hospital for treatment of hypothermia, but further details on his condition have not been released.
It took more than four hours before emergency crews found the girl, who had been trapped under the ice, officials said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities have not released the names of the teens.
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Division of Natural Resources were investigating the incident.