Gleason throws 3 TD passes and runs for another to help Toledo cruise past Akron 45-3

Chip Trayanum had 75 yards rushing and a touchdown for Toledo (3-2, 1-1 Mid-American Conference).

Gleason threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Vandeross on the first play from scrimmage. Trayanum added an 11-yard TD run and Gleason's 2-yard run into the end zone made it 21-0. Gleason and Vandeross connected for a 26-yard touchdown to make it 28-0 early in the second quarter.

Brayden Roggow and Michael Johnson Jr. were a combined 14-of-25 passing for 79 yards for Akron (1-4, 0-1), which was held to just 145 yards of offense compared to 545 by the Rockets. Owen Wiley made a 39-field goal for the Zips.

Toledo avenged last season's 21-14 overtime loss in last season's regular-season finale and leads the series 14-10.

