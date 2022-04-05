GM, Honda plan to co-develop affordable electric vehicles

Drury said Honda has been building vehicles in the U.S. for many years, so it shouldn't be a big adjustment to work with GM.

Honda currently needs GM's battery technology, so this deal allows it to keep working with the Detroit automaker to learn, and also to share development costs. “GM can also share some costs to help fund this expensive transition” to electric vehicles, said Morningstar analyst David Whiston.

Last year the companies announced that GM would build one Honda SUV and one Acura SUV using its Ultium-branded electric vehicle architecture and battery system. The companies said at the time that the Honda SUV would be named the Prologue, and that both SUVs would have bodies, interiors and driving characteristics designed by Honda. The Prologue will go on sale in early 2024, with the Acura following soon.

Honda also said in June that it plans to make its own electric vehicles later this decade.

GM and Honda have successfully partnered over the years. In 2013 the companies started working together on the co-development of a next-generation fuel cell system and hydrogen storage technologies.

In 2018 Honda and GM announced that they'd team up to develop batteries for electric vehicles, mostly for the North American market.