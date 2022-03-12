Hamburger icon
Golden scores 18, Richmond beats Dayton 68-64 in A10 tourney

47 minutes ago
Grant Golden had 18 points and nine rebounds as Richmond narrowly defeated Dayton 68-64 in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney semifinals

WASHINGTON (AP) — Grant Golden had 18 points and nine rebounds as Richmond narrowly beat Dayton 68-64 in the Atlantic 10 Conference tournament semifinals on Saturday.

Tyler Burton had 16 points and eight rebounds for Richmond (22-12). Matt Grace added 12 points and Jacob Gilyard had 11 points.

Toumani Camara had 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Flyers (23-10). DaRon Holmes II added 15 points and three blocks, and Koby Brea had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

