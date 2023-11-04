Golden State takes road win streak into matchup with Cleveland

Golden State Warriors (5-1, second in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (2-4, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State visits Cleveland looking to continue its four-game road winning streak.

Cleveland went 51-31 overall a season ago while going 31-10 at home. The Cavaliers averaged 112.3 points per game while shooting 48.8% from the field and 36.7% from 3-point distance last season.

Golden State went 44-38 overall, 30-22 in Western Conference games and 11-30 on the road a season ago. The Warriors shot 47.9% from the field and 38.5% from 3-point range last season.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Ty Jerome: day to day (ankle), Ricky Rubio: out (personal).

Warriors: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.