Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Gomillion carries Cleveland St. over Purdue Fort Wayne 65-58

news
35 minutes ago
Tre Gomillion had a season-high 21 points as Cleveland State extended its home win streak to eight games, defeating Purdue Fort Wayne 65-58

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tre Gomillion had a season-high 21 points as Cleveland State extended its home winning streak to eight games, getting past Purdue Fort Wayne 65-58 on Wednesday night.

Jayson Woodrich had 12 points for Cleveland State (8-3, 4-0 Horizon League). Torrey Patton added 11 points and 10 rebounds. D'Moi Hodge had seven rebounds.

Jarred Godfrey had 18 points for the Mastodons (5-7, 1-3). Bobby Planutis added 11 points.

Cleveland State also defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 90-81 last Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Driver in semi rollover came inches from having ‘a really bad day’ when
2
Springfield strikes deal with Premier, OhioHealth: What that means for...
3
1 flown, others driven to hospital after crashes on I-71 in Warren...
4
Middletown Schools reinstates mask requirement for students, staff
5
University of Cincinnati goes back to having remote classes due to...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top