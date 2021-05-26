GOP bill would prohibit requiring vaccinations in Ohio

The bill before the House Health Committee also strengthens the notices that schools must provide parents about exemptions they can seek against having their children vaccinated. The legislation would also repeal a state law requiring college students to disclose whether they’ve been vaccinated against hepatitis B and meningococcal meningitis.

The legislation never mentions COVID-19 or the coronavirus, but in her testimony about the measure, Gross included multiple references to employers including hospitals requiring proof of coronavirus vaccination as a condition of employment.