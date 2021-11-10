GOP bill would target Ohio protesters with terrorism law

Under the bill, Ohio's corrupt activity law would be expanded to include the offense of knowingly providing “material support or resources” — anything from lodging, training, or transportation — with the intent that such support aids in the carrying out of a riot. Material support is conduct often tied in both state and federal law to actions by alleged terrorist groups.

The Ohio chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union calls the legislation an extreme attack on free speech.

“This bill is terrible for our democracy, terrible for Ohioans, and is meant to intimidate individuals who exercise their First Amendment Rights,” said Gary Daniel's, ACLU-Ohio's chief lobbyist.

Because the definition of “false complaint” isn't spelled out and there's no process for assessing a complaint's validity, that provision could force people to rethink filing complaints of any kind, Daniels said.

Other opponents include churches, Black Lives Matter groups, Greenpeace and the Ohio Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice.

The statewide associations representing firefighters, police officers and prosecuting attorneys all support the legislation.

Last month, the GOP majority state Senate approved a bill prohibiting governments from stopping sales of guns or ammunition during a public emergency, another bill that arose from both the 2020 protests and orders issued by Gov. Mike DeWine during the coronavirus pandemic.