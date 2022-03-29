GOP lawmakers, Ohio AG, want public safety a factor in bail

The proposal announced Tuesday follow a ruling by a divided Ohio Supreme Court earlier this year that a $1.5 million bond for a Cincinnati man accused of fatally shooting a man during a robbery was too high. The court voted 4-3 to uphold a lower court decision that lowered the bond to $500,000.

The Supreme Court majority said safety concerns expressed by the victim's family members, and evidence that the suspect presented a false ID when confronted after fleeing to Las Vegas, weren't factors relevant to the amount of bail.