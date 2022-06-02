BreakingNews
Police: Shooter ran through Miami Valley Hospital, pointed gun at others
dayton-daily-news logo
X

GOP lawmakers renew attempt at transgender girl sports ban

news
By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS, Associated Press
51 minutes ago
Republican lawmakers have renewed their efforts to ban transgender girls from competing in sports

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Transgender girls would be barred from competing in sports in Ohio under the latest effort by Republican lawmakers to pass a transgender athletes ban.

The measure was inserted into an unrelated education bill Wednesday night and approved along partisan lines. The legislation says no school or athletic conference “shall permit individuals of the male sex to participate on athletic teams or in athletic competitions designated only for participants of the female sex.”

“We want everyone in the state of Ohio to be able to compete fairly,” said GOP Rep. Jena Powell, Gongwer News Service reported.

The bill's fate is unclear. A similar effort by House Republicans died a year ago, and the Senate has adjourned for the summer. GOP Gov. Mike DeWine has questioned the need for such a ban, saying the matter is best handled by leagues and athletic associations.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has consistently said there’s no evidence of a problem posed by transgender girls competing in sports, and the number of such participants is minor.

In Other News
1
Dayton history: The night the Rolling Stones bombed at Hara Arena
2
Disney television pilot being filmed in Springfield
3
Ex-Middletown city manager wants job back, says he was on ‘hit list’...
4
Police investigating 3 shooting incidents overnight in Middletown
5
Dayton brothers drown attempting to rescue child in Clark County pond
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top