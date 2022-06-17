GOP mapmakers' defiance of Ohio high court divides parties

LaRose said he agreed with state Rep. Jeff LaRe, a fellow Republican commissioner, that “now that a map is in place for the 2022 elections, it is not possible to draw a new General Assembly district plan until the results of the November elections are known.”

Democratic and voting rights groups that have been fighting — and winning — lawsuits over Ohio's new political maps for months want the commission held accountable. Drawing the maps was required to reflect updated population figures from the 2020 census,

“It is bad enough that the Commission has ignored an express order of this Court, but Petitioners respectfully submit that it is nothing less than shocking that the Commission has done so without even deigning to provide an excuse to this Court for its failure to comply with the Court’s deadline,” according to a June 7 filing asking justices to demand accountability from the commission.

The panel took no action at all in response to the May 25 order, such as gathering commissioners for a discussion or scheduling a meeting.

On Friday, the redistricting commission's two Democratic members, state Sen. Vernon Sykes and House Minority Leader Allison Russo, urged the court to “impose a line that the Republican commissioners cannot cross.”

“Without consequences for breaking the law, the majority Commissioners will not stop and will not give up their supermajority power,” they wrote. “They will continue to ‘do what they want.’”