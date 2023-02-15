GOP Ohio House speaker prioritizes conservative wish list

Stephens also included a universal school voucher bill, nicknamed the "backpack bill," on the list — despite openly questioning the wisdom of such legislation earlier. The legislation would provide scholarships for every schoolchild, whether they're attending public, private or even home schools.

Stephens said he also has referred a proposed ballot measure to committee that would make it more difficult to amend the Ohio Constitution, raising the threshold for passage from 50% to 60%. A large coalition of voter advocacy, civil rights, labor and faith groups have vowed to fight the measure if lawmakers put it on the ballot.

But how these priorities will move forward is anyone's guess.

Since Stephens' victory over Merrin in January, House Republicans have been fractured into Stephens and Merrin contingents. Neither has the needed 50 votes to pass legislation without either cooperating with each other or getting help from Democrats.

Merrin and his allies had scheduled a meeting of what they've dubbed the “Republican Majority Caucus” to be held after Stephens' news conference, and had scheduled an afternoon news conference to discuss it.

Democrats signaled their continuing interest in bipartisanship, despite staunch opposition to the transgender sports ban and the backpack bill.

“This is where the real work of putting people over politics begins,” House Democratic Leader Allison Russo said in a statement. “There’s a lot we agree on, and some things we are miles away on.”

One thing Russo said she doesn't want to spend time on is “needless culture wars.”

“I’m hopeful we will show that Democrats and Republicans are capable of compromise and can put aside our differences to ensure every working family has the opportunities needed to prosper– no matter their zip code.”

Additional priority bills include support for the health of mothers and children, addressing the state's teacher shortage, making it easier to adopt children in Ohio and revamping the state's Department of Education.

Samantha Hendrickson is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.