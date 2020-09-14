GOP panelists ax Ohio election chief's ballot postage plan

The request represented a last-ditch effort by LaRose after a package of election changes he proposed in May stalled in the GOP-led Legislature. He pitched it as an “innovative solution” for paying postage that would make “every mail box a drop box for millions of Ohioans” and not require spending of state and federal budget dollars.

To board members' pushback, LaRose argued that the same fund has been used in the past to pay for voting machines, poll worker training and election-related legal fees.

LaRose's effort failed despite support from two former Ohio governors — Democrat Richard Celeste and Republican Bob Taft. The pair wrote a joint letter to committee members last week expressing strong support for ballot postage.

“Voting is not a Democrat or Republican issue — it's an American issue,” they wrote. “That is why, when the world is facing a pandemic, we must show the courage to take additional steps to empower voters seeking to exercise their sacred right.”

Peterson, the No. 2 leader in the Senate, attended the hearing while recovering from COVID-19, said Senate spokesman John Fortney. His illness has required Senate President Larry Obhof to quarantine. Another Ohio state senator, Republican, Frank Hoagland, has had and recovered from the virus, Fortney said.

Democrats have contended that LaRose already has both the power and the authorization he needs to add drop boxes and to pay ballot postage. LaRose has said that his lawyers tell him he still needed either legislative authorization or the Controlling Board's clearance.