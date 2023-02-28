GOP's Portman launches center to foster civility in politics

The newly established Portman Center for Policy Solutions will be housed within the university’s School of Public and International Affairs. Through academic programming, fellowships and case studies, it aims to develop future leaders and encourage “results-oriented public service,” a statement said.

“I view this center as a way to encourage young people to engage in public service that focuses on civility, bipartisanship and finding common ground,” Portman said. “Too many are understandably turned off by excessive partisanship, gridlock and harsh language in today’s political dialogue.”