Gore's record performance headlines AP all-bowl selections

OFFENSE

Quarterback

Bryce Young, Alabama ( Sugar ): The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner capped his college career by going 15 of 21 for 321 yards with five touchdowns and no interceptions as No. 5 Alabama beat No. 11 Kansas State, 45-20.

Running back

Emari Demercado, TCU ( Fiesta): Kendre Miller's knee injury forced No. 3 TCU to rely on Demercado more and more as the game wore on. Demercado responded by rushing for a career-high 150 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries in the Horned Frogs' 51-45 semifinal upset of No. 2 Michigan. This was just his second career 100-yard game.

Tyjae Spears, Tulane ( Cotton ): Spears rushed for 205 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries as No. 14 Tulane rallied for a 46-45 victory over No. 8 Southern California.

Wide receiver

Malik Nabers, LSU ( Citrus ): Nabers caught nine passes for 163 yards – including a 75-yard touchdown – as No. 16 LSU rolled past Purdue 63-7.

Brenden Rice, Southern California (Cotton): Rice had six receptions for 174 yards and two touchdowns against Tulane. Another receiver to have a big bowl game for a losing team was Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr., who had five catches for 106 yards against Georgia before getting injured.

Johnny Wilson, Florida State ( Cheez-It ): Wilson had eight catches for 202 yards to help No. 13 Florida State beat Oklahoma, 35-32.

Tight end

Alex Bauman, Tulane (Cotton): Bauman caught a 6-yard touchdown pass with nine seconds left to complete Tulane’s dramatic comeback. He also had a 24-yard catch on a fourth-and-10 play earlier in the winning drive.

Line

Graham Barton, Duke ( Military ): Barton anchored a line that didn't allow any sacks in Duke's 30-13 victory over UCF. Barton had a pass-blocking grade of 88.9, according to Pro Football Focus.

Hampton Ergle, East Carolina ( Birmingham ): Ergle played center for East Carolina in his first career start and helped the Pirates gain 486 yards in a 53-29 victory over Coastal Carolina.

Xavier Truss, Georgia ( Peach ): Truss had four knockdown blocks and two pancakes while allowing no pressures as No. 1 Georgia won its semifinal 42-41 over No. 4 Ohio State.

Dalton Wagner, Arkansas ( Liberty ): In the right tackle's 40th career start, Wagner helped Arkansas gain 681 yards in a 55-53 triple-overtime victory over Kansas.

Darnell Wright, Tennessee ( Orange ): Wright, a right tackle, didn't allow a sack all season in 895 offensive snaps. That streak continued when No. 6 Tennessee beat No. 10 Clemson, 31-14.

All-purpose

Frank Gore Jr., Southern Mississippi (LendingTree): Gore’s record-breaking performance included touchdown runs of 64 and 55 yards.

DEFENSE

Line

Devo Bridges, Fresno State ( LA Bowl ): Bridges had eight tackles and two sacks as Fresno State defeated Washington State 29-6 and limited the Cougars to 182 total yards.

Jordan Ferguson, Middle Tennessee ( Hawaii ): Ferguson had five tackles – one for loss – to go along with an interception and a pass breakup in Middle Tennessee's 25-23 victory over San Diego State. He also caught an 8-yard touchdown pass on offense.

Dylan Horton, TCU (Fiesta): Horton delivered four sacks, forced a fumble and broke up a pass. Horton produced the highest single-game total for a TCU player since Mat Boesen had 5 ½ against Baylor in 2017. Horton increased his season sack total to 10 ½.

Richard Jibunor, Troy ( Cure ): Jibunor had a 13-yard interception return, forced and recovered a fumble and delivered a sack as No. 23 Troy won 18-12 over No. 22 UTSA.

Linebacker

Aaron Beasley, Tennessee (Orange): Beasley had 12 tackles – four for loss – plus two sacks and a pass breakup.

Ben Bywater, BYU ( New Mexico ): Bywater scored on a 76-yard interception return and also had a team-high 11 tackles as BYU edged SMU, 24-23.

Kyrei Fisher-Morris, Oregon State ( Las Vegas ): Fisher-Morris had 11 tackles – three for loss – and one sack as the 17th-ranked Beavers dominated Florida, 30-3.

Daylen Gill, Southern Miss (LendingTree); Gill had a team-high 11 tackles and collected three sacks against Rice.

Secondary

Brian Branch, Alabama (Sugar): Branch had 12 tackles – four for loss plus an interception and a sack against Kansas State. Eleven of his 12 tackles were solos.

Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State ( Rose ): Brown had a 22-yard interception return, eight tackles and 1 ½ sacks as No. 9 Penn State beat No. 7 Utah, 35-21.

Coleman Bryson, Minnesota ( Pinstripe ): Bryson scored on a 70-yard interception return and also had seven solo tackles as Minnesota beat Syracuse, 28-20.

Cooper DeJean, Iowa ( Music City ): DeJean scored on a 14-yard interception return, delivered seven tackles and also had three punt returns for 42 yards – including a 34-yarder – in Iowa's 21-0 rout of Kentucky.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kicker

Ben Sauls, Pittsburgh ( Sun ): His 47-yard field goal with four seconds left gave Pitt a 37-35 triumph over No. 18 UCLA. Sauls was 5 of 5 in the game and also connected from 22, 27, 31 and 49 yards out. The fact Sauls kicked a game-winner gave him the edge over Michigan's Jake Moody, who made a 59-yarder in the Fiesta Bowl.

Punter

Ryan Rehkow, BYU (New Mexico): Rehkow averaged 58.8 yards on his four punts, including a 65-yarder and a 67-yarder. Three of his punts were downed inside the 20-yard line.

Returner

Ta'ron Keith, Bowling Green ( Quick Lane ): Keith scored on a 75-yard kickoff return in Bowling Green's 24-19 loss to New Mexico State. He also caught three passes for 69 yards.

