Gov warns Ohio schools to reopen as agreed to get vaccines

The governor emphasized the importance of returning kids to school, pointing to the academic, social and mental health consequences of extended time out of school, and to updated guidance Friday from the nation's top public health agency that said classes can safely resume with masking and other precautions being followed, regardless of whether teachers are yet vaccinated.

More than 85% of Ohio's school districts already are offering at least some in-person classes at this point, DeWine said.

He said he wasn't trying to punish anyone, and that the state wouldn't withhold the second dose of the vaccine from Akron and Cincinnati educators who already got their first dose, but that the state could “see what else we could do.”

To get prioritized vaccine access, districts had been required to agree that their schools would be using in-person or hybrid learning models by March 1. Only one of Ohio's 600-plus districts — the small Jefferson Local Township Schools district just outside of Dayton — didn't sign on, deciding instead to remain in remote learning for the rest of this school year.