Governor expected to discuss underreported COVID-19 deaths

Health officials say “process issues affecting the reconciliation and reporting of these deaths” began in October, with most occurring in November and December. The department identified the problem during a routine employee training, officials said.

Adding the deaths will inflate daily reported death counts for two or three days, but the appropriate date of deaths will be reflected on the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, the health department said. DeWine scheduled an afternoon briefing to discuss coronavirus updates.

The announcement of the underreported deaths came Wednesday night and followed an appearance by state Health Director Stephanie McCloud before the House Finance Committee during which McCloud said nothing of the discrepancy.

“Our members have a number of questions and concerns on this issue,” said Taylor Jach, spokesperson for Republican House Speaker Bob Cupp. “We anticipate this topic will be covered in a future committee hearing.”

As of Wednesday, the state was reporting a total of 11,856 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths, including 10,522 confirmed deaths and 1,334 considered probable under the expanded death definition by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also Thursday, the state human services agency blamed an enormous increase in the number of weekly first-time jobless claims on fraud.

The state said Ohioans filed 140,444 Ohioans filed initial claims for unemployment compensation for the week ending Feb. 6, far above the 47,786 claims filed the previous week.

The “Office of Unemployment Insurance Operations is investigating all claims that were flagged for potential fraud and taking steps to implement more robust identity verification in the traditional unemployment program, as well as other measures,” the Department of Job and Family Services said.

