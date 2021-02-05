Governor, legislative analysts differ on revenue for budget

The office of Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is projecting $24.8 billion in tax revenue for the fiscal year beginning in July and $25.6 billion for the following year, State Budget Director Kimberly Murnieks told the House Finance Committee on Thursday.

The estimates that lawmakers heard from Wendy Zhan, Legislative Service Commission director, were about 1.8% higher for the first year of the budget and 1.5% the year after that. That difference is about $838 million higher than the DeWine administration's.