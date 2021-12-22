Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Governor signs measure legalizing sports gambling in Ohio

news
22 minutes ago
Gov. Mike DeWine has signed legislation to legalize sports gambling in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine on Wednesday signed legislation to legalize sports gambling in Ohio.

Ohio lawmakers approved legislation earlier this month that will allow people to place sports bets online, at casinos, racinos, and at stand-alone betting kiosks in bars, restaurants and professional sports facilities.

People will be able to place wagers on professional sports teams, motor sports, Olympic events, golf and tennis and major college sports such as football and basketball.

Ohio joins more than 30 states that have passed legislation since a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision striking down a federal ban on states legalizing sports wagering.

Ohio's legislation requires that sports betting be available by Jan. 1, 2023. It’s expected to take months for the Ohio Casino Control Commission to formulate rules and regulations on sports wagering before accepting license applications.

Operators will pay a 10% tax on net revenue to the state to help fund K-12 education and problem gambling programs.

The Legislative Service Commission estimates that sports betting will eventually become a $3.35 billion industry in Ohio.

In Other News
1
Dayton man indicted for allegedly exposing himself in Warren County...
2
Springfield man who died in fiery crash was a ‘genuine person’
3
American Red Cross: Blood supply is ‘historically low’
4
Cincinnati Children’s: ‘Our system is under stress’ due to COVID-19 and
5
Services set for Lewis, co-founder of Broad Street Bash in Middletown
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top