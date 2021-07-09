Governor vetoes bill allowing Ohioans to set off fireworks

The Republican governor said he used his executive power once again to push back on state lawmakers’ decision to pass a bill that would change Ohio's fireworks safety laws by allowing nonprofessionals to set off fireworks without requiring compliance with standard safety measures.

“SB 113 would be a dramatic change in Ohio law, which would make Ohio one of the least restrictive states in regard to fireworks laws," DeWine said in a statement. “For these reasons, this veto is in the public interest.”