Grand jury clears officer in death near Ohio housing complex

The shooting was investigated by the Cleveland police homicide unit. Pierson presented the case to a county grand jury in Cleveland.

During Wednesday’s news conference, state Attorney General Dave Yost said state investigations of two fatal law enforcement shootings in Columbus have been sent to the Franklin County prosecutor for his review.

Authorities have said Andrew Teague, 43, was shot in March following a vehicle pursuit and accident. Ma’Khia Bryant, 16, was shot by a Columbus police officer in April after, authorities say, she had swung a knife at a young woman.

Both Teague and Bryant were Black. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations handled both investigations.

Teague during the pursuit drove the wrong way on an interstate. He was shot during an exchange of gunfire with a Columbus police officer and a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy. It is not clear whether one of the officers or both shot Teague.

Bryant was shot four times by Columbus police officer Nicholas Reardon. Graphic images from Reardon’s body camera made national headlines and prompted Mayor Andrew Ginther to ask the U.S. Department of Justice to conduct a review of the Columbus Division of Police.

Yost said he is not making any legal recommendation to Franklin County prosecutors in the two cases and would not disclose the details of what the independent investigations found.

