Granite firm container blast attributed to fuel inside

TALLMADGE, Ohio (AP) — The fatal explosion of a storage container at a northeastern Ohio granite business appears to have been caused by some kind of fuel inside the container, authorities said.
Tallmadge Deputy Fire Chief Department Ben Stasik said 25-year-old Jacob Williams of Cuyahoga Falls was killed in the 8:40 a.m. Monday blast in the parking lot of Korkan Granite.
Officials said two employees apparently were using a torch to remove ice blocking access to the container. Police Chief Ronald Williams said there was some kind of fuel inside.
Williams was pronounced dead at the scene. One woman was taken to a hospital and the other was treated at the scene. The blast sent debris as far as 100 feet away and a total of 17 vehicles were damaged.