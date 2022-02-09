Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Grant leads Miami (Ohio) past W. Michigan 62-57

news
1 hour ago
Dae Dae Grant had 25 points as Miami (Ohio) edged past Western Michigan 62-57

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Dae Dae Grant had 25 points as Miami (Ohio) edged past Western Michigan 62-57 on Tuesday night.

Grant hit 10 of 11 free throws. He added eight rebounds.

Mekhi Lairy had 11 points and six assists for Miami (Ohio) (10-13, 4-8 Mid-American Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak.

Lamar Norman Jr. had 12 points for the Broncos (4-20, 0-13), who have now lost 14 consecutive games. Mileek McMillan added 11 points and seven rebounds. Mack Smith had 11 points.

The RedHawks, who defeated Western Michigan 70-62 on Jan. 15, swept the season series with the Broncos.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

In Other News
1
Bill would increase part-time hours allowed for employees in small...
2
Police seek help finding missing Hamilton teen
3
Bengals celebration events in Cincinnati include tailgating, possible...
4
Woman thrown from vehicle, killed in Warren County crash
5
Man convicted in 2021 Springfield Speedway shooting died at jail...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top