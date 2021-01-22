X

Grant lifts Miami (Ohio) past Bowling Green 96-77

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Dae Dae Grant had a career-high 27 points as Miami (Ohio) defeated Bowling Green 96-77 on Thursday.

Dalonte Brown had 17 points and 11 rebounds for Miami (6-4, 3-2 Mid-American Conference). Mekhi Lairy added 16 points and Myja White had 11 points.

The 96 points were a season best for Miami, which also registered a season-high 20 assists.

Daeqwon Plowden scored a season-high 21 points and had three blocks for the Falcons (10-5, 6-3). Justin Turner added 20 points, and Trey Diggs had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

