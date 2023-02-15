Graves' last-second goal gives Devils 3-2 win over Jackets

The teams traded goals through the first two periods, scoring late and early.

Sharangovich made it 1-0 at 10:46 of the first and Gaudreau tied it on a power-play goal with 1.3 second left in the period.

Bratt’s go-ahead goal came 7 seconds into the second period before Boqvist tied it again at 4:41 with his first goal of the season.

“I thought we played excellent,” Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said. “The third period got a little away from us as far turnovers, the puck management a bit. We had three chances in the third period up until they scored the goal. Against that team, what they can create and been doing it all year, that was a heck of an effort.”

ROAD WARRIORS

The Devils own the best road record in the NHL at 20-3-3. The franchise record for road wins in a season is 28 (28-10-3) in 1998-99.

WAIT AND SEE

Blue Jackets defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov was held out of the lineup for trade-related reasons.

DECADE IN THE MAKING

The Devils have taken two games from Columbus with one matchup remaining, giving them a win in the season series for the first time since 2011-12, when the teams met just once.

UP NEXT

New Jersey: Visits St. Louis on Thursday night.

Columbus: Hosts Winnipeg on Thursday night.

