Gray 1-hits Miami over 7 scoreless, Reds beat Marlins 5-3

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

By MITCH STACY, Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago
Sonny Gray pitched one-hit ball through seven scoreless innings, Tyler Naquin and Joey Votto homered in the fifth, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 5-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Sonny Gray pitched one-hit ball through seven scoreless innings, Tyler Naquin and Joey Votto homered in the fifth, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 on Friday night.

Gray (5-6) had a 7.22 ERA over his previous six starts but was efficient against Miami. He needed eight pitches in each of the first two innings, then worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the fourth, whiffing Lewis Brinson on three pitches to end the threat.

The right-hander retired Miami in order in five of his seven innings and exited after throwing 89 pitches. He struck out five.

Naquin hit a one-out shot before right-hander Elieser Hernandez plunked Nick Castellanos, who had an RBI double in the first. Votto then blasted the next pitch 432 feet into the seats in right-center field.

Hernandez (0-1) struck out Kyle Farmer for the second out in the fifth but was done for the night. He allowed five runs and five hits through 4 2/3 innings as Cincinnati took the first two of a four-game set from the Marlins after losing a series to the Cubs.

Lucas Sims came on for the eighth and didn't fare as well, surrendering a one-out, three-run homer to Jazz Chishom Jr. before getting out of it. Mychal Givens pitched a scoreless ninth for his fourth save, striking out Alex Jackson to end it.

TRAINERS ROOM

Marlins: RHP Cody Poteet (sprained right knee) was transferred to the 60-day injury list. A recent rehab stint was interrupted by inflammation in the knee. He hasn't pitched since June 24.

Reds: RHP Tejay Antone (right forearm strain) will make another rehab appearance Sunday at Triple-A Louisville and likely rejoin the Reds bullpen on Tuesday in Milwaukee. ... RHP Brad Brach (shoulder) has resumed throwing, but there is no timetable for his return.

UP NEXT

Left-hander Wade Miley (10-4, 2.84 ERA) goes for the Reds on Saturday against the Marlins, who haven't announced a starter. Miley pitched seven shutout innings in a 14-5 win over the Cubs on Monday.

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin (12) runs to third base after hitting a triple during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin (12) runs to third base after hitting a triple during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Elieser Hernandez throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Elieser Hernandez throws during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin, left, watches his solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Naquin, left, watches his solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto follows through on a grounder during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Cincinnati. Votto reached first on an error. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto follows through on a grounder during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Cincinnati. Votto reached first on an error. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Miami Marlins catcher Alex Jackson, left, motions to teammates as Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos scores off a sacrifice fly ball hit by Kyle Farmer during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Miami Marlins catcher Alex Jackson, left, motions to teammates as Cincinnati Reds' Nick Castellanos scores off a sacrifice fly ball hit by Kyle Farmer during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

