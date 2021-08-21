Gray 1-hits Miami over 7 scoreless, Reds beat Marlins 5-3

Lucas Sims came on for the eighth and didn't fare as well, surrendering a one-out, three-run homer to Jazz Chishom Jr. before getting out of it. Mychal Givens pitched a scoreless ninth for his fourth save, striking out Alex Jackson to end it.

Marlins: RHP Cody Poteet (sprained right knee) was transferred to the 60-day injury list. A recent rehab stint was interrupted by inflammation in the knee. He hasn't pitched since June 24.

Reds: RHP Tejay Antone (right forearm strain) will make another rehab appearance Sunday at Triple-A Louisville and likely rejoin the Reds bullpen on Tuesday in Milwaukee. ... RHP Brad Brach (shoulder) has resumed throwing, but there is no timetable for his return.

Left-hander Wade Miley (10-4, 2.84 ERA) goes for the Reds on Saturday against the Marlins, who haven't announced a starter. Miley pitched seven shutout innings in a 14-5 win over the Cubs on Monday.

Caption Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean) Credit: Jeff Dean Credit: Jeff Dean

