Gray expected to start for the Reds against Mets

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
The Reds will start Sonny Gray on Friday and the Mets are expected to counter with Carlos Carrasco

Cincinnati Reds (54-49, second in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (54-47, first in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Sonny Gray (2-6, 4.63 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -124, Reds +107; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Cincinnati will play on Friday.

The Mets are 32-18 in home games in 2020. New York is slugging .388 as a unit. Pete Alonso leads the club with a .512 slugging percentage, including 36 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Reds have gone 28-23 away from home. Cincinnati has hit 131 home runs as a team this season. Jesse Winker leads the team with 21, averaging one every 17.9 at-bats.

The Mets won the last meeting 7-0. Marcus Stroman earned his seventh victory and Dominic Smith went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for New York. Jeff Hoffman registered his fifth loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 23 home runs and is slugging .512.

Winker leads the Reds with 48 extra base hits and is batting .306.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .272 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Reds: 6-4, .296 batting average, 5.32 ERA

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Carlos Carrasco: (hamstring), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Peraza: (finger), Jose Martinez: (knee), Francisco Lindor: (oblique).

Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Lorenzen: (hamstring), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (forearm), R.J. Alaniz: (calf), Nick Senzel: (knee), Nick Castellanos: (wrist), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

