X

Gray expected to start for the Reds against the Cubs

news | 6 hours ago
By The Associated Press
The Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs

Chicago Cubs (4-1, first in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (1-4, fifth in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (1-0, 0.00 ERA, .33 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (1-0, 0.00 ERA, .83 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday.

The Reds finished 33-43 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Cincinnati pitchers had a WHIP of 1.26 last season while striking out 9.6 hitters per game.

The Cubs went 37-39 in division play in 2019. Chicago hit 256 total home runs and averaged 8.5 hits per game last season.

INJURIES: Reds: Robert Stephenson: (back), Anthony DeSclafani: (rotator cuff).

Cubs: Brad Wieck: (hamstring), Jose Quintana: (left thumb), Daniel Descalso: (ankle), Kris Bryant: (elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.