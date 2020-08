Gray fans 10, Winker homers twice as Reds beat Pirates 8-1

Reynolds tied the game with his booming shot to deep right-center field with two outs in the fourth.

Winker quickly responded, following Joey Votto’s fourth-inning leadoff double with a no-doubt drive to right that landed in a tunnel leading to the concourse. Gregory Polanco barely moved as the ball sailed over his head.

Winker’s extended his hitting streak to five games (11-for-16, .688). He has hit all five of his homers during the streak.

Both homers came against Chad Kuhl (0-1), who gave up four hits and three runs with one walk and six strikeouts in five innings.

Josh VanMeter led off the seventh with a double, went to third on Freddy Galvis’s infield hit and scored as Tucker Barnhart forced Galvis at second. One out later, Shogo Akiyama singled to center and Castellanos smacked his eighth homer of the season to center field, where it barely cleared the fence, out of the reach of Cole Tucker’s attempt at a leaping catch.

Galvis and Tucker Barnhart added back-to-back doubles in the eighth for Cincinnati’s final run.

UP NEXT

Pirates: LHP Steven Brault (0-0) is 4-0 with a 1.99 earned-run average in four career starts and six relief appearances against the Reds, including 3-0 with a 0.00 ERA in one start and four relief appearances in Cincinnati.

Reds: RHP Trevor Bauer (2-0) needs four strikeouts to set the franchise record for most by a pitcher over his first four starts of the set. Johnny Cueto set the mark in 2014 and it was tied this season by Gray.

___

Cincinnati Reds' Nicholas Castellanos watches as he hits a three-run home run in the seventh inning during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Pittsburgh Pirates' Cole Tucker crashes into the wall as he is unable to make the catch on the three-run home run by Cincinnati Reds' Nicholas Castellanos (2) in the seventh inning during a baseball game at in Cincinnati, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds' Josh VanMeter flies into a double play, as Pittsburgh Pirates' Gregory Polanco throws to Kevin Newman, left, causing Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel, right, to be out at second base in the second inning during a baseball game at in Cincinnati, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds' Nick Senzel (15) fields the ball hit for a single by Pittsburgh Pirates' Cole Tucker (3) in the fifth inning during a baseball game at in Cincinnati, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. The Reds won 8-1. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds' Sonny Gray prepares to pitch in the seventh inning during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster

Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winker hits a two-run home run in the fourth inning during a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) Credit: Aaron Doster Credit: Aaron Doster