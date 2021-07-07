Gray, India leads Reds over Royals 5-2 with late rally

Singles by Dozier and Michael A. Taylor led to a 2-0 lead.

Cincinnati went ahead in the seventh after Tucker Barnhart singled off Brady Singer and Scott Barlow (2-3) relieved.

Shogo Akiyama and Mike Freeman singled, cutting the deficit, and India doubled for a 3-2 lead.

Akayama added an RBI double in the eighth, and Tyler Naquin hit an RBI single in the ninth.

Singer gave up one run on five hits in six-plus innings.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Tyler Mahle (7-3, 3.63 ERA) starts Thursday's series opener at NL Central-leading Milwaukee and RHP Adrian Houser (5-5, 3.94 ERA).

Royals: LHP Danny Duffy (4-3, 2.60 ERA), seeking his first win since May 1, starts Thursday at Cleveland. He is 5-13 with a 4.81 ERA in 21 starts and four relief appearances against the Indians, his most losses against any opponent

