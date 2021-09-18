dayton-daily-news logo
Gray scheduled to start for Cincinnati against Los Angeles

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Reds will send Sonny Gray to the mound Saturday and the Dodgers plan to give Max Scherzer the start

Los Angeles Dodgers (94-54, second in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (77-71, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Max Scherzer (14-4, 2.17 ERA, .82 WHIP, 219 strikeouts) Reds: Sonny Gray (7-7, 3.88 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 141 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds +163, Dodgers -191; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Los Angeles will face off on Saturday.

The Reds are 39-33 on their home turf. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .248 batting average as a team this season, Nick Castellanos leads the team with a mark of .310.

The Dodgers are 42-31 on the road. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .241 batting average as a team this season, Trea Turner leads the team with a mark of .317.

The Reds won the last meeting 3-1. Luis Castillo earned his eighth victory and Kyle Farmer went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs for Cincinnati. Walker Buehler registered his fourth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joey Votto leads the Reds with 88 RBIs and is batting .266.

Max Muncy leads the Dodgers with 60 extra base hits and 86 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .212 batting average, 3.15 ERA, outscored by four runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .252 batting average, 2.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Tyler Naquin: (ribs).

Dodgers: Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Evan Phillips: (quad), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Cole Hamels: (arm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Chris Taylor: (neck), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Sheldon Neuse: (undisclosed).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

