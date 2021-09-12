dayton-daily-news logo
Gray scheduled to start for Cincinnati against St. Louis

news
By The Associated Press
52 minutes ago
The Cardinals will send J.A

Cincinnati Reds (75-68, second in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (72-69, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Sonny Gray (7-6, 3.96 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 135 strikeouts) Cardinals: J.A. Happ (8-8, 6.24 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 103 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals +116, Reds -136; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis and Cincinnati will square off on Sunday.

The Cardinals are 38-33 in home games in 2020. St. Louis has slugged .398 this season. Tyler O'Neill leads the team with a .519 slugging percentage, including 48 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

The Reds have gone 37-35 away from home. Cincinnati has a collective .249 this season, led by Nick Castellanos with an average of .317.

The Cardinals won the last meeting 6-4. Alex Reyes notched his seventh victory and Nolan Arenado went 2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and three RBIs for St. Louis. Lucas Sims registered his third loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arenado leads the Cardinals with 65 extra base hits and is batting .254.

Joey Votto leads the Reds with 30 home runs and is slugging .549.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .224 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Reds: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.71 ERA, outscored by four runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Brandon Waddell: (covid-19), Carlos Martinez: (thumb), Wade LeBlanc: (elbow), Dakota Hudson: (elbow), Jordan Hicks: (elbow), Ryan Helsley: (elbow), Jack Flaherty: (shoulder), Junior Fernandez: (shoulder), Max Moroff: (shoulder).

Reds: Art Warren: (oblique), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Tejay Antone: (elbow), Jesse Winker: (intercostal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

