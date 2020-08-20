X

Gray scheduled to start for Cincinnati at St. Louis

news | 1 hour ago
By The Associated Press
The Cincinnati Reds face the St. Louis Cardinals

Cincinnati Reds (10-12, fourth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (6-7, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.05 ERA, .91 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (2-0, 1.64 ERA, .82 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

LINE: Reds favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds square off against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday.

The Cardinals went 46-30 in division games in 2019. St. Louis hit .245 as a team last season while averaging 8.2 hits per game.

The Reds finished 33-43 against NL Central Division opponents in 2019. Cincinnati pitchers had an ERA of 4.18 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.26.

The teams meet for the first time this year.

INJURIES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas: (forearm), John Brebbia: (elbow).

Reds: Pedro Strop: (groin), Robert Stephenson: (back), Wade Miley: (undisclosed), Matt Bowman: (right elbow).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.