Green Bay knocks off Cleveland State 69-61

Led by Marcus Hall's 12 points, the Green Bay Phoenix defeated the Cleveland State Vikings 69-61 on Wednesday night
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Marcus Hall scored 12 points as Green Bay beat Cleveland State 69-61 on Wednesday night.

Hall shot 3 of 6 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line for the Phoenix (18-12, 13-6 Horizon League). Will Eames scored 11 points while shooting 1 of 4 from the field and 9 for 9 from the line, and added seven rebounds. Foster Wonders was 4 of 7 shooting (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Tristan Enaruna finished with 24 points, six rebounds and two blocks for the Vikings (17-13, 10-9). Cleveland State also got 17 points from Tujautae Williams. In addition, Drew Lowder had nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

