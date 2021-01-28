Green Bay looks to extend streak vs Cleveland St.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Torrey Patton has put up 12.3 points and 7.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Vikings. Complementing Patton is D'Moi Hodge, who is accounting for 11.2 points per game. The Phoenix have been led by Amari Davis, who is averaging 16.1 points.

HORIZON IMPROVEMENT: The Vikings have scored 69.6 points per game and allowed 66.1 points per game across 12 conference games. Those are both nice improvements over the 67.5 points scored and 79 points given up per game to non-conference foes.ACCURATE AMARI: Davis has connected on 32.1 percent of the 56 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 21 over the last five games. He's also made 80.6 percent of his foul shots this season.