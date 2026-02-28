Green Bay wins 85-63 over Youngstown State

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Justin Allen's 22 points helped Green Bay defeat Youngstown State 85-63 on Saturday.
Allen shot 9 of 13 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Phoenix (17-14, 12-8 Horizon League). Preston Ruedinger scored 18 points to go with eight rebounds and seven assists. CJ O'Hara shot 6 of 9 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.
Cris Carroll finished with 22 points for the Penguins (15-16, 8-12). Youngstown State also got 12 points from Vladimer Salaridze. Bryson Dawkins had 10 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
