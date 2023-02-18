BreakingNews
Jimmy Carter, 39th US president, in hospice care
Green scores 17, Youngstown State thumps Green Bay 95-65

1 hour ago
Malek Green had 17 points in Youngstown State’s 95-65 victory against Green Bay

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Malek Green had 17 points in Youngstown State's 95-65 victory against Green Bay on Saturday.

Green also had nine rebounds and three steals for the Penguins (22-7, 14-4 Horizon League). Bryce McBride also scored 17 points and added six assists. Brandon Rush was 6 of 8 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to finish with 15 points.

The Phoenix (3-26, 2-16) were led by Cade Meyer, who finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Ryan Wade added 13 points and five assists. Randy Tucker had 11 points and nine rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

