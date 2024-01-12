Greene has 16, balanced No. 17 Ohio State women roll to 90-55 win over Rutgers

Ohio State had 10 players play at least 15 minutes and none played more than 25. Along the way they had 20 assists on 30 baskets with Greene having five and Taylor four. Taylor Thierry had five rebounds and five others had four. Among the 28 Rutgers turnovers, the Buckeyes had 13 steals, eight by Sheldon, and scored 36 points on miscues.

Despite a 0 for 5 fourth quarter, the Buckeyes made 11 of 26 3-pointers (42%), led by Greene going 4 of 6.

Destiny Adams had 18 points for Rutgers (6-12, 0-5) and Mya Petticord had 10 with Chyna Cornwell grabbing 13 rebounds.

Without putting a player in double figures, the Buckeyes raced to a 51-22 lead at the half. An early 15-2 run had the Buckeyes up 15-4 and a late 10-2 run helped make it 27-13 after one quarter. The second quarter featured a 17-2 run and Diana Collins drilled a 3-pointer just before the buzzer for the 29-point spread.

Ohio State was 8 of 15 from 3-point range and shot 17 of 34 overall while the Scarlet Knights were 7 of 21. Rutgers, which didn't have a 3-pointer, had 19 turnovers at the break.

The largest lead was 42 points as OSU had a 39-33 advantage in the second half.

Michigan State is at Ohio State on Sunday when Penn State goes to Rutgers.

___ Get alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball