Greene throws 6 hitless innings as Reds pound Cubs 9-0

Salazar retired all three batters in the seventh before Christopher Morel lined a single to center leading off the eighth. Miles Mastrobuoni singled with one out.

Matt McLain, Spencer Steer, Tyler Stephenson and Stuart Fairchild each had three of Cincinnati’s season-high 19 hits.

Stephenson capped a two-run first with an RBI single, doubled and scored in the third, and chased Cubs starter Justin Steele (6-2) in the fourth with a run-scoring single that made it 6-0.

The Cubs have been outscored 19-1 the past two games after getting pounded 10-1 by the New York Mets on Thursday. And Steele simply took a beating in his shortest start of the year.

Fourth in the National League in ERA coming in, he got tagged for a season-worst six runs — five earned. The right-hander matched a career high by giving up 10 hits.

There were a record nine no-hitters in 2021 and four last year.

The Reds grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first when Steer followed McLain’s one-out single with a triple to right-center and scored on Tyler Stephenson’s single.

Cincinnati got another run in the third when Stephenson doubled with two out and scored on Nick Senzel’s single up the middle.

Kevin Newman doubled off the left-field ivy leading off a three-run fourth and scored on Jose Barrero’s single. Jonathan India added a sacrifice fly and Stephenson chased Steele with a two-out, RBI bloop single, making it 6-0.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Reds: The Reds placed OF/1B Wil Myers (kidney stone) on the 10-day injured list and reinstated RHP Fernando Cruz (right shoulder strain) from the 15-day IL. They also recalled OF Will Benson from Triple-A Louisville and optioned RHP Alan Busenitz to the minor league club.

Cubs: Manager David Ross said OF Cody Bellinger (bruised left knee) is “getting better," but still experiencing pain. Bellinger was eligible to come off the injured list on Friday.

UP NEXT

Cubs RHP Jameson Taillon (0-3, 8.10 ERA) and Reds rookie LHP Brandon Williamson (0-0, 3.60) seek their first win. The Cubs have lost all seven games started by Taillon, who got tagged for eight runs in 21/3 innings at Philadelphia last week.

