Gregory scores 24, Appalachian State downs Toledo 109-104 in 2OT

Led by Donovan Gregory's 24 points, the Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Toledo Rockets 109-104 in double overtime
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Donovan Gregory had 24 points in Appalachian State's 109-104 double-overtime win over Toledo on Saturday in the MAC-SBC challenge.

Gregory added six rebounds and three blocks for the Mountaineers (20-5) of the Sun Belt Conference. Myles Tate scored 20 points while shooting 6 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds and three steals. Jordan Marsh shot 6 for 12 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points.

The Rockets (15-9) were led by Dante Maddox Jr., who recorded 25 points, five assists and two steals. Toledo (Mid-American Conference) also got 17 points, seven rebounds and two blocks from Tyler Cochran. Sonny Wilson had 17 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

