Group of GOP voters sue to force Ohio legislative map fix

“Unfortunately, as a practical matter, it would appear — at least at this point — that this body is at an impasse," said Secretary of State Frank LaRose, one of five Republicans on the commission.

The stalemate raises questions for the fate of Ohio’s primary, still scheduled for May 3. LaRose has said the state is now precariously close to violating federal and state laws for carrying out the election.

LaRose and other Republicans said the party’s expert mapmakers simply could not find a way to draw constitutional maps that met all the Ohio Supreme Court’s requirements.

State Sen. Vernon Sykes, a Democrat and Redistricting Commission co-chair, criticized Republicans for what he said was a dereliction of duty as the state’s ruling party.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, a commission member, said it was a mistake to declare an impasse.