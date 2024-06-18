Guardians 3B José Ramírez activated from paternity list, rookie Kyle Manzardo sent back to minors

The 31-year-old Ramírez is batting .269 with a team-leading 18 homers and 62 RBIs for the Guardians, who have a five-game lead over second-place Kansas City.

To make room for Ramírez, the Guardians optioned rookie first baseman/DH Kyle Manzardo to Triple-A Columbus. Manzardo showed some positive signs in his first stint with Cleveland, but like so many young hitters, he struggled with consistency.

Manzardo batted just .207 with seven RBIs in 30 games. He struck out 23 times in 82 at-bats.

The Guardians remain high on the 23-year-old, who was acquired last year at the trading deadline from Tampa Bay for starter Aaron Civale.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Credit: AP Credit: AP