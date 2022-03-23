Guardians, ace Bieber agree to $6 million contract for 2022

Rosario made $2.4 million last season.

The biggest bat in Cleveland’s lineup, Reyes hit 30 homers and drove in 85 runs despite being limited to 115 games in 2021 due to a strained left oblique muscle.

Hedges doesn’t do much at the plate but he’s solid behind it. He’s taking over as the starter after the Guardians chose not to pick up Roberto Pérez’s option. He threw out 24% of base stealers last season.

Quantrill went 8-3 with a 2.79 ERA last season, giving Cleveland a major lift after Bieber and Aaron Civale went down with injuries. The 27-year-old right-hander is expected to begin '22 in the rotation.

Zimmer has been dogged by injuries for several seasons. He stayed healthy enough last year to play 99 games, the most since his 2017 rookie season. He batted .227 with eight homers, 35 RBIs and 15 stolen bases.

Naylor broke his left leg in a violent outfield collision in June. He’s almost fully recovered and gives the Guardians versatility and a spark. He can also play first base and fill in at DH.

