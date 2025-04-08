Guardians acquire right-hander Cody Bolton from Mariners

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians acquired right-hander Cody Bolton from the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday for cash and optioned him to Triple-A Columbus.

Bolton has split his career between Pittsburgh and Seattle. He has appeared in 33 games the past two seasons that included 17 games for the Mariners last year, when he allowed nine earned runs in 18 2/3 innings with 17 strikeouts.