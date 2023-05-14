Guardians and Angels meet in series rubber match

Cleveland has an 18-21 record overall and an 8-12 record at home. The Guardians have gone 11-7 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Los Angeles has a 21-19 record overall and an 11-10 record on the road. Angels hitters are batting a collective .260, the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play.

Sunday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andres Gimenez has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and nine RBI for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 7-for-37 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Anthony Rendon has a .301 batting average to lead the Angels, and has four doubles and a home run. Taylor Ward is 12-for-40 with a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .222 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Angels: 5-5, .288 batting average, 6.00 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Mike Zunino: day-to-day (neck), Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Anthony Rendon: day-to-day (groin), Chad Wallach: 7-Day IL (neck), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Suarez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Loup: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Logan O'Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Warren: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Max Stassi: 10-Day IL (hip ), Jared Walsh: 10-Day IL (headaches), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.