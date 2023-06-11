Guardians and Astros meet in series rubber match

Cleveland has a 30-34 record overall and a 15-17 record in home games. The Guardians have a 14-9 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Houston is 37-28 overall and 19-14 on the road. The Astros are 11-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez has 18 doubles, two triples and 10 home runs while hitting .278 for the Guardians. Will Brennan is 17-for-40 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Alex Bregman has eight doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Astros. Mauricio Dubon is 15-for-41 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 6-4, .292 batting average, 3.87 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Astros: 5-5, .269 batting average, 3.46 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Peyton Battenfield: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cal Quantrill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Astros: Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (oblique), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Michael Brantley: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Lance McCullers Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.