Guardians and Padres square off in series rubber match

Both the Cleveland Guardians and the San Diego Padres are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday
By The Associated Press
57 minutes ago
San Diego Padres (51-50, third in the NL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (59-38, first in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Michael King (7-6, 3.41 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 129 strikeouts); Guardians: Ben Lively (8-5, 3.58 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Guardians -112, Padres -107; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Cleveland Guardians and the San Diego Padres are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Cleveland has a 31-12 record at home and a 59-38 record overall. The Guardians rank eighth in the AL with 109 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

San Diego has a 51-50 record overall and a 25-22 record in road games. Padres hitters have a collective .406 slugging percentage to rank sixth in the NL.

Sunday's game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Guardians with 23 home runs while slugging .513. Steven Kwan is 10-for-39 with a double over the past 10 games.

Jake Cronenworth leads the Padres with 14 home runs while slugging .438. Donovan Solano is 13-for-38 with four doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 4-6, .213 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Padres: 3-7, .244 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Padres: Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (aductor), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Cosgrove: 15-Day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

