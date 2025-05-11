Guardians and Phillies play, winner secures 3-game series

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zack Wheeler (3-1, 3.35 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Guardians: Luis Ortiz (2-3, 5.30 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -167, Guardians +140; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Cleveland Guardians and the Philadelphia Phillies are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Cleveland has gone 12-6 at home and 23-16 overall. The Guardians are 9-4 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Philadelphia is 23-16 overall and 10-10 on the road. The Phillies have the second-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .338.

The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Kwan has seven doubles, four home runs and 17 RBIs for the Guardians. Daniel Schneemann is 10 for 29 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber leads the Phillies with 12 home runs while slugging .553. Max Kepler is 7 for 34 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Guardians: 7-3, .239 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .287 batting average, 3.26 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Guardians: Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Erik Sabrowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Stephan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lane Thomas: 10-Day IL (wrist), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow), Slade Cecconi: 15-Day IL (oblique), David Fry: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sam Hentges: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Jose Ruiz: 15-Day IL (neck)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.